A Lickability New Year 🍾 🎉 🥂 📸 🍕 🎊 🍹 January 17, 2019 by Team Lickability

We’re already *checks notes* three weeks into 2019, so it’s a little late to dwell on what we accomplished, learned, and loved as a company last year. (If you need a refresher, check out our blog archive.) Right now, we’re ready to focus on our goals for the year ahead — and we’ve got plenty of them.

One of our goals this year is to continue building the Lickability community, both online and offline. And what better way to do that than by throwing a holiday party in our new office? So last week, we invited a bunch of our NYC pals to Lickability HQ to celebrate the new year with us.

We had plenty of good pizza (c/o Williamsburg Pizza 🍕), good drinks (c/o of Cristhian and Eli from The NoMad Bar 🍹), and good snacks (c/o the grocery store around the corner 🥨). Between catching up with our friends, playing board games—including a secret prototype game, shhhh—and taking selfies in the makeshift photo booth, there were lots of great memories to be made.

Now that we’ve started 2019 off on the right foot, we want to thank you. Your continued support and friendship really means a lot to us. Thanks for being part of the Lickability family! ❤️