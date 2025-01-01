Strategy
At 160 years old, the Atlantic looks better than ever. We freshened up their design, improved the reading experience, and earned them 5 stars in the App Store.
Mastodon is an open-source social network used by millions of people. As their design partner since 2021, we’re always helping them bring new features — like reply safety tools and in-app donations — to life across iOS and Android.
Easy Money Golf Club brings friends together to wager on their golf games, track their scores, and cash in on their wins on the course — all using the iOS app and backend that we built from the ground up.
Aloe Bud is a friendly pocket companion that reminds you to take care of yourself. From fundraising to design to engineering, we helped an independent entrepreneur ship this award-winning app.
From idea to launch, we’ll bring your vision to life across multiple platforms and scale it to millions of people.
We are unwavering in our commitment to delivering impeccably crafted, human-centered applications that exceed the highest industry standards.
Collaboration is at the heart of Lickability's creative process. We believe in the power of people with diverse perspectives coming together to tackle challenges and elevate our work.
We prioritize a supportive, inclusive work environment that fosters both personal and professional growth. By cultivating a sense of balance, we empower our team to thrive — because happy people build great products.
Our team thrives on a culture of continuous improvement. We embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, encouraging them to explore emerging trends, adopt new technologies, and expand our skills.
Lickability is a fully remote company in the United States, but most of our team is in and around the New York city area. If you’d like to meet up with us, feel free to drop by our Roam virtual office — or let us know if you’re in NYC!
We have a four-day workweek with somewhat flexible working hours, so our team is typically available Monday–Thursday between 9:00 and 5:00 ET.
We have over 60 years of combined experience and have shipped hundreds of apps to tens of millions of users for companies like Tumblr, Condé Nast, Clubhouse, and more.
Designing and developing for Apple platforms is our specialty, but we‘ve shipped software written in Swift, Objective-C. Kotlin, Java, React Native, Flutter, and various backend languages.
We pride ourselves on building high-quality software, so we charge rates that are equal to our expertise. A fully-featured, polished app typically costs $100K+, while smaller projects with tighter scope are usually in the $50K–$100K range, and design-only projects run even less.
We also offer weekly rates for ongoing app maintenance. You can contact us for more info.
Software is never fully finished, so we would be happy to continue providing post-launch support once your app ships! We‘re available to respond to user feedback, fix bugs, and build new features for future releases as your long-term partners or help you take things over and train your internal team.