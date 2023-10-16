Skip to content

Choosing the Right Technology for Your Mobile App

Our upcoming webinar

by Team Lickability
Choosing the right technology for your mobile app. Presented by Lickability, NYC’s premier software studio. Hosted by mb Bischoff (Partner, Lickability) and Michael Liberatore (Staff iOS Engineer, Lickability). October 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM eastern.

Have you heard? Next week, we’re doing our first webinar!

A few of our staff iOS engineers will be co-hosting the webinar to guide you through the landscape of app development frameworks and options. We’ll explore the distinctions between native and cross-platform development, delve into & compare and contrast key cross-platform technologies like Flutter and React Native, and provide examples to help you match your app project with the perfect technology.

If you haven’t signed up yet, you can check out the details and RSVP here. We can’t wait to see you!