Our New Blog From Medium to our .com November 20, 2019 by Jillian Meehan

Notice anything different? Welcome to the brand new Lickability blog! In the past two months, we took a bit of a break from publishing new posts while we moved all of our content over to our website from Medium. From now on, all of our new blog posts will live here, on Lickability.com.

What we did

I’ll give you the TL;DR version of what we did. We downloaded our archive from Medium and used Brian Donohue‘s script to convert those posts to Jekyll posts that we could use on our website. We spent some time making everything look nice, added blog topics like Engineering and How We Work and What‘s New, and used the jekyll-redirect-from plugin to redirect all of our old blog links to the new ones. Then, we set up Siteleaf—a CMS that was “built for developers”—for editing and publishing new blog posts, like this one.

Why we did it

Medium announced a few years ago that they were deprecating support for custom domains, like ours. Since then, we’ve been thinking about moving our blog so we can have more control over our content.

Medium fit our needs for a long time, but it was time for a change. As we continue to put more energy into our blog and publish more posts, it felt natural to move away from Medium. We want our blog to feel more like us, and making space for it on our own website goes a long way toward achieving that.

If you’ve been reading our blog for a while, thank you! And if you’re new around here, welcome. We have a bunch of blog posts ready for you—we hope you like them. 😊