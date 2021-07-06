What’s New How to recover and export your quotes from Quotebook A guide for iOS 14.5+ July 6, 2021 by Team Lickability

Unfortunately, we no longer develop or actively support Quotebook and we removed it from the App Store years ago.

With the release of iOS 14.5, Apple had to update many older apps so they could continue to run. To download a copy of Quotebook that you can open in order to export your quotes:

Attach your device to your computer and use Finder (on macOS) or iTunes (on Windows) and copy your .quotebook files to your computer as a backup Confirm that you were using iCloud syncing for Quotebook in the Settings app (Settings → Your profile at the top → iCloud → Confirm that the switch next to Quotebook is on) Uninstall Quotebook from your device Redownload Quotebook from the App Store “Purchased” list by searching for it Open the app and wait for iCloud to sync (this can take up to 20 minutes)

To export your quotes from Quotebook and move them to another system:

Open Quotebook Tap the settings gear in the top left Tap “Backup & Restore” Tap “Export CSV” Choose “Email” Email the CSV to yourself

I hope this helps you regain access to your quotes, and if you have any trouble or further questions, don‘t hesitate to reach out. Thank you so much for being a longtime customer, supporter, and user of Quotebook.