RevenueCat App for iOS Launches Subscription metrics in your pocket October 23, 2024 by mb bischoff

Earlier this year, our longtime pals and partners at RevenueCat approached us about what it would take to build a dashboard app for iOS, and we jumped at the chance to work together. RevenueCat is the leading provider of subscription technology, helping developers create and ship great in-app purchase experiences, manage customer data, and grow their revenue. We’re big fans of the service and constantly recommend it to our clients looking to monetize their apps.

For years, a few third-party apps let developers easily check their stats on the go, but there has never been an official mobile app…until today. RevenueCat for iOS is designed to help developers manage their subscription business on the go. You can get real-time transaction notifications, track key metrics with widgets, and monitor app performance anywhere. The app is free and works with any RevenueCat account, whether you’re on a paid or free plan. Want to see it in action? Check out this blog post and introduction video from RevenueCat themselves:

The Process

At Lickability, we staffed a small team to conceive, design, and build a minimal 1.0 and ship it quickly. First, our senior product designer, Sam Gold, spent hours in SwiftUI and Figma prototyping a beautiful and simple UI that lets developers and product managers get the information they need fast and get back to what they do best: making great software. Jillian Meehan, our project manager, broke down Sam’s designs into easily understandable Linear tasks that could be delivered in weekly sprints.

Our developers, Brian Capps and Joe Cieplinski, worked together to build out the app and its related widgets and notification extensions over a few months and shipped builds early and often to a rapidly expanding crew of beta testers on TestFlight. We wanted the app to look and feel completely at home on iOS 18, so we built it entirely in SwiftUI with The Composable Architecture to keep things well-factored and testable. Plus, if we want to add a watchOS, macOS, or visionOS version in the future, we’ll be able to use the same codebase and easily add more platforms.

The Details

It wouldn’t be a Lickability app if it didn’t include lots of tiny details that make the experience just that much nicer. We support customizable widgets, notification previews, and deep password autofill integration. Plus, we tint the UI background with the flag of the country where a transaction took place, rotate our globe icon to show the region where the purchase came from, and even apply a subtle parallax effect to our flag artwork as you fidget with your phone.

As we expand the app’s featureset over the coming months, keep an eye out for even more whimsical touches that fit RevenueCat’s style of benevolent chaos. Remember when they sent socks to everyone whose app got rejected by Apple?

Available Now

If you’re a RevenueCat customer, download the RevenueCat iOS app on the App Store today. And if you run an app business that isn’t using RevenueCat yet, sign up and check out the product. If you need help integrating their SDK or building your own app, we’d love to help.

And once you have the app, we’d really appreciate an upvote on ProductHunt or a review on the App Store. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the cool cats over at RC, and we can’t wait to keep shipping even more features that make our developers happy. 😸