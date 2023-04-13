What’s New We’re a RevenueCat partner! Certified in-app subscription experts 😎 April 13, 2023 by Team Lickability

Lickability is now a certified Premier Partner of RevenueCat’s Agency Partner Program—which means we can provide even better service to our clients, helping them to integrate and manage in-app subscriptions more efficiently.

So, what is RevenueCat?

RevenueCat is a powerful tool for app developers looking to add subscriptions to their app. It takes care of all the complexities of in-app purchases, such as managing subscriptions, handling billing, and providing detailed analytics, so developers can focus on building their app. With RevenueCat, app developers can easily add subscriptions to their app and start generating revenue.

How can we help you?

If you’re an app developer looking to add subscriptions to your app, Lickability’s got you covered. With our expertise in app development and our new partnership with RevenueCat, we can help you integrate and manage subscriptions in your app seamlessly. We’ll work with you to understand your needs and help you choose the best subscription model for your app.

Not convinced yet? Here’s what our friends at RevenueCat have to say:

The mobile subscriptions market is growing. According to data.ai, worldwide app revenue grew by 8% in 2022, while in the US it grew by 16%. This growth showcases the resilience of the subscription business model, even in the face of the challenges seen in other corners of the tech industry. What is clear from the data is that there is an enormous growth opportunity for mobile businesses to take advantage of recurring revenue models — and more mobile businesses than ever will be looking for easy and frictionless ways to implement recurring subscriptions.

– Truman So, Head of Partnerships at RevenueCat

Get in touch!

We’re super happy to be a Premier Partner with RevenueCat, and can’t wait to see what opportunities this collaboration will bring. Get in touch with us today and learn more about how we can help you implement subscriptions in your app with RevenueCat? Let’s work together to make your app successful.