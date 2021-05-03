What’s New Scorecard is Here Keep score with our new iOS app 🎉 May 3, 2021 by Team Lickability

Our team at Lickability has been working on a new iOS app called Scorecard, and it‘s available on the App Store today!

Scorecard is an app that makes it easy to track scores in your favorite games. Just enter the name of the game, add players, and start playing! As points are earned, watch as the scoreboard updates instantly to show who’s winning. Do you love playing games with friends and family, but hate fiddling with tiny pencils, notebooks, or dice to keep score? Scorecard was designed just for you.

If you enjoy playing the same games periodically, Scorecard lets you start new sessions with a single tap. While you’re playing, you can group players into teams, start new rounds, total up your scores, and even AirPlay the scoreboard to your TV. Once you’re done, pick a winner and celebrate your victory by sharing the final tally with your friends on social media.

More features we love

Sync your games to iCloud so they’re available on all your devices

Match each player’s mood or game piece with a custom color

Tap a score to access a built-in calculator to do more complex math

Snap a photo or choose an avatar for everyone in your group

Score points highest-to-lowest or vice versa, depending on the game rules

Long press on the app icon to resume a recent game or start a new one

Play at any time of day or night, with full support for dark mode

Thanks! ❤️

We want to say a special thank you to our friends and beta testers for their support, and to Jeremy Swinnen for designing Scorecard. We couldn‘t have made this without any of you.

If you want to give Scorecard a try, you can download it right here. Once you play around with it a bit, we‘d love to know what you think! Leave us a review on the App Store or send us suggestions on Twitter.

And if you want to learn even more about Scorecard, take a look at our website to see all the fun things you can do with it!