We Were On TV! Check out Lickability on Innovation Nation April 11, 2019 by Team Lickability

Back in December, we got an email from CBS about The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca, a weekly Saturday morning show that covers all kinds of innovators and change-makers. They told us they had been researching our company and thought our app Accelerator would be a great fit for a segment. 🥳

A day of filming at Lickability HQ

Weeks later, the CBS crew showed up at our office for a day of filming our spot for Innovation Nation, which just aired last Saturday morning. mb, Brian, and Twig talked to the cohost Alie Ward all about the technology behind Accelerator and how it went from an idea they had back in college to an app that Lickability continues developing today—alongside all of the other work we do.

We got up bright and early on Saturday morning to gather in the office with our friends and family and watch the show together — complete with waffles, coffee, and mimosas, of course. We want to say a big thanks to everyone who watched the show (thanks, Mom!) and to the lovely team at Innovation Nation for their support of Accelerator!

If you missed the episode, you can watch it right here.