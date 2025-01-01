Lickability, Inc. (“Lickability”) cares about your privacy and wishes to share the steps it takes to protect your information in compliance with data privacy laws and best practices. The policy below describes: (1) what information may be collected; (2) how such information may be used; and (3) your rights as a visitor or user of this site or user of any of Lickability’s apps regarding such information. This Privacy Policy applies to all information collected or submitted on Lickability’s website and our apps for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, macOS, Android, and any other devices and platforms (collectively, the “Services”). Lickability uses this information to deliver the services offered on the Services, to inform you of changes to the Services or your account, to prevent illegal or potentially prohibited conduct, and to enforce our Terms of Use (the “Terms”), which incorporate this Privacy Policy by reference.

Before you use the Services we encourage you to read the entire Privacy Policy which is summarized as:

We collect information related to your use of the Services.

Such information is used to provide you the Services.

You have the right to request the deletion of your personal information at any time and for any reason by contacting [email protected]

If you access the Services from a European Union Member State or from within the European Economic Area, please note that specific provisions and rights may apply in your case, as further described herein.

1. Please Read the Entire Policy

This Privacy Policy governs Lickability’s information management policies, including how Lickability gathers, stores, or shares your information, if at all. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, this Privacy Policy does not apply to information that is gathered or collected offline. By using the Services and by submitting information to Lickability, you agree to the practices described in this Privacy Policy and to any other applicable terms, including the Terms. This Privacy Policy is intended to provide you with a clear explanation of how and when to access the Services from a European Union Member State and why we collect and use your personal information, as well as an explanation of your legal rights. Nothing in this policy is intended to override the terms of any contract you have with us or any rights you have under applicable data privacy laws.

Please read the entire policy and make sure you fully understand our practices before using our services. If you do not agree with our practices you must immediately stop using the Services. If you have any questions after fully reading the policy, please contact us at [email protected]

2. Controller

Lickability Inc., with its registered address at 276 5th Av., Suite 704, #742, New York (USA), acts as a Data Controller according to the definition of the European General Data Protection Regulation no. 679/2016 (“GDPR”). Any inquiries relating to data protection may be directed at: [email protected].

Retention time

In principle and unless otherwise stated, personal information referring to you will only be stored until the purpose of the collection and storage is achieved. If the storage is based on your consent, personal information can be stored as long as you do not revoke such consent. Furthermore, information may be stored if required by applicable legal provisions which we are subject to. Personal information will be blocked or deleted if the retention period set forth by any such regulations expires unless further storage is necessary for the conclusion or fulfillment of a contract.

Processors

If you’re accessing our Services from the EEA/EU, note that in order to provide our Services, we may cooperate with selected third-party providers who process data on our behalf (“Processors”). This applies, for instance, to hosting providers, content delivery networks, and email marketing services. None of these entities shall process your data on their own behalf. As far as legally required, we have entered into agreements pursuant to Art. 28 of GDPR with such Processors.

3. How is Information Collected?

Lickability collects information about you only if we have a reason for such collection, such as to provide the services, email updates, or to improve our Services. Information is collected in three ways:

a. Information collected automatically through accessing the Services.

Regardless of whether you take advantage of our Services, we automatically collect data about your use of our website. This includes in particular the accessed URL, access date and time, transferred data volume, HTTP status code of the access reply, web browser type and operating system, HTTP referrer, as well as IP address, your internet browser, operating system, or Internet service provider and – if applicable - the referring site, advertisement or email linking to and from the Services. This information is not associated with your person.

We collect and process such data to ensure website operation and availability. In addition, it is used to analyze, store, and evaluate anonymous information about user behaviour and to continuously improve and further develop our service.

We only store your IP address in the log files for a limited period of time, if this is necessary for security purposes.

If you’re accessing our Services from the EEA/EU, these purposes constitute our legitimate interest, which justifies data processing pursuant to Art. 6 par. 1 lit. f) GDPR.

b. Information you provide when contacting Lickability.

When you contact us, you have to provide your name and email address. You may also provide further PII, such as your phone number; however, this is not required. We also store all communications you have directly with us (such as emails).

We use such PII exclusively to process and reply to your inquiry.

Depending on the content of your inquiry, the legal basis for processing – if you are accessing our Services from the EEA/EU – may be your consent (art. 6 par. 1 lit. a) GDPR) or a pre-contractual or contractual communication between you and us (art. 6 par. 1 lit. b) GDPR).

c. Information we collect when you sign up for our newsletter

You can subscribe to our newsletter by entering your email address in the relevant form. You will then receive an automatic confirmation email to the address you entered, which contains a link. The registration process is only completed once you confirm it by navigating to that link.

We use your email address to send you updates, information and content related to our own services and programs. The data will not be passed on to third parties.

You can withdraw your consent to receive newsletters at any time without stating reasons by following the instructions provided in each newsletter sent or by sending us an unambiguous notice at [email protected]. We will inform you about the right to withdraw your consent upon subscription to the newsletter service and within each newsletter sent.

If you’re accessing our Services from the EEA/EU, the legal basis for processing your personal data is Art. 6 par. 1a) GDPR.

d. Information obtained from other sources.

You can learn about these practices in Section 7 below.

4. Why is Information Collected?

We use the information we collect (both Anonymous Information and PII) to operate and improve our website, apps, and customer support.

We do not share information with outside parties except to the extent necessary to operate our products, with the exception of Crashlytics and Mixpanel, which are embedded in our iOS applications to provide crash reporting and basic analytics to help us improve the apps.

We may share anonymous, aggregate statistics with outside parties, such as how many people have read articles in Accelerator.

In the future, we may sell to, buy, merge with, or partner with other businesses. In such transactions, user information may be among the transferred assets.

Lickability will not sell, license, rent, or otherwise disclose your PII except as stated herein, or under the following circumstances: (1) you have given your consent; (2) we previously notified you of the disclosure in this Privacy Policy or when you provided your information on the Services; (3) we are compelled by law, legal process, or court order to disclose; (4) disclosure is required to identify, contact, or bring legal action against someone who may cause harm to, or interference with, Lickability’s rights or property, our users, or anyone else; or (5) to respond to an inquiry, request or complaint that you have made. Lickability may cooperate with Internet service providers to identify users whenever required to comply with the law, to enforce compliance with this Privacy Policy or our Terms, or to protect the Services, our customers, and others.

5. Where is Information Stored?

Lickability uses industry-standard technologies to safeguard your data (both Anonymous Data and PII) from unauthorized use and disclosure and to prohibit security breaches of the Services. Unfortunately, no website, computer system, or online communication is completely secure. Lickability cannot guarantee that unauthorized access, hacking, data loss, or other breaches will never occur. Your use of the Services is at your own risk.

If applicable, Lickability will take commercially reasonable steps to use heightened security technologies to protect the transmission and storage of transactional information to the Services. Such heightened security measures may include the secure transmission and encryption of all supplied sensitive financial or other transaction-related information. Such information will only be accessible by authorized individuals with special access rights to our payment systems. Unless otherwise specified, whenever you make a purchase, your financial and other transaction-related information will only be used to process your transaction and will not be stored on our servers or used for marketing purposes.

Data will be maintained, processed, and stored by Lickability in the United States of America or other jurisdictions, as necessary, for proper delivery of the services or as required by law. If you are accessing our Services from the European Economic Area and/or European Union (“EEA/EU”), please note that when engaging with us and our Services you may thereby transfer your personal information to the USA based on art. 49 par. 1 b), c) GDPR.

6. Requesting Deletion of Your Information and Your Rights

Upon request, Lickability will provide you with information about whether we hold any of your PII. You may access, correct, or request deletion of your PII by emailing [email protected]. We will respond to your request within a timeframe imposed by local laws or a reasonable timeframe.

Please note that permanently deleting your PII erases all of your information from our system. After completing this process your PII will be removed permanently, and Lickability will not be able to restore it or retrieve your data in the future.

If you are located in countries that fall under the scope of the GDPR, data protection laws give you rights with respect to your personal data, subject to exemptions provided by law. These rights include:

Your right of access - You have the right to ask us for copies of your personal information.

- You have the right to ask us for copies of your personal information. Your right to rectification - You have the right to ask us to rectify information you think is inaccurate. You also have the right to ask us to complete information you think is incomplete.

- You have the right to ask us to rectify information you think is inaccurate. You also have the right to ask us to complete information you think is incomplete. Your right to erasure - You have the right to ask us to erase your personal information in certain circumstances.

- You have the right to ask us to erase your personal information in certain circumstances. Your right to restriction of processing - You have the right to ask us to restrict the processing of your information in certain circumstances.

- You have the right to ask us to restrict the processing of your information in certain circumstances. Your right to notification - If you have exercised your right to have the Controller rectify, erase, or limit the processing, the Controller shall communicate any rectification or erasure of personal data or restriction of processing to each recipient to whom the personal data concerning you have been disclosed, unless this proves impossible or involves disproportionate effort. You have the right to be informed about those recipients.

- If you have exercised your right to have the Controller rectify, erase, or limit the processing, the Controller shall communicate any rectification or erasure of personal data or restriction of processing to each recipient to whom the personal data concerning you have been disclosed, unless this proves impossible or involves disproportionate effort. You have the right to be informed about those recipients. Your right to object to processing - You have the right to object to the processing of your personal data in certain circumstances. Please find further details in the box below this section.

- You have the right to object to the processing of your personal data in certain circumstances. Please find further details in the box below this section. Your right to withdraw consent - You have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. The withdrawal of consent shall not affect the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.

- You have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. The withdrawal of consent shall not affect the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal. Your right to data portability - You have the right to ask that we transfer the information you gave us to another organisation, or to you, in certain circumstances. You are not required to pay any charge for exercising your rights. If you make a request, we have one month to respond to you.

Please reach out to us at the contact details indicated on the website if you wish to make a request.

- You have the right to ask that we transfer the information you gave us to another organisation, or to you, in certain circumstances. You are not required to pay any charge for exercising your rights. If you make a request, we have one month to respond to you. Please reach out to us at the contact details indicated on the website if you wish to make a request. Your right to file a complaint

You can also complain to a data protection authority if you do not agree on how we have used your data.

You have the right to object, on grounds relating to your particular situation, at any time to the processing of personal data concerning you, which is based on Article 6(1)(e) or (f) GDPR; this also applies to profiling based on those provisions. The Controller shall no longer process the personal data unless the Controller demonstrates compelling legitimate grounds for the processing that override the interests, rights, and freedoms of the data subject or for the establishment, exercise, or defense of legal claims.

Lickability strives to provide these rights to all users and users. Please email us at [email protected] with any requests, questions, or concerns.

7. Cookies and Third-Party Providers

Some features and advertisements on the Services may contain “cookies” or similar tracking technologies. A cookie is a small data file stored by your Internet browser, provided that your computer is set to accept cookies. Cookies help improve the user experience by identifying and gathering information about a user, their browser, and preferences for websites they have already visited. The use of cookies allows us to better understand how our users interact with the Services so we can work to improve your user experience.

Some of the cookies we use are strictly necessary to deliver the Service you requested or to operate our website. Some elements of our website require that your browser be identified after page changes. Such technical cookies may collect personal information about you, such as your IP address, log-in information, etc.

If you’re accessing our Services from the EEA/EU, the processing of personal data through strictly necessary cookies – if any – is art. 6 par. 1 lit. f) GDPR. In case such cookies are necessary as a pre-contractual measure or for performing a contract with you, the legal basis is Art. 6 par. 1 lit. b) GDPR.

Most modern Internet browsers allow you to change your settings to prevent the storage of new cookies, receive warnings prior to their storage, or delete cookies from your computer altogether. Please review your browser’s instructions for more information or visit http://www.cookiecentral.com/faq. Please be aware that if you choose to disable cookies, some portions of the Services may cease functioning properly.

Lickability does not and cannot control cookies in advertisements placed by our authorized advertising partners. This Privacy Policy does not govern the privacy practices of third parties who gather information directly from you to provide advertisements on this Services and other websites. The Services may embed or contain links and advertisements for third-party websites. Similarly, third-party websites may embed or contain links and advertisements for the Services. Lickability cannot control and is not responsible for the privacy practices or content on any non-Lickability websites. Lickability is, therefore, not liable for your use of and exposure to such third-party websites and any content or advertisements they contain. You should familiarize yourself with the privacy policies and terms of use of these third parties to better understand their information management policies.

If you choose to opt in to receive communications from a third party, any information you provide to said third party, will be subject to the privacy policy of the third party. If you later decide to opt-out, you should contact the third party directly.

Where permitted by local data laws, Lickability may disclose or otherwise allow others to access your PII pursuant to a legal request, such as a subpoena, legal proceedings, search warrant, or court order, or in compliance with applicable law. If we have a good faith belief that the law requires disclosure, we may disclose your PII, with or without notice to you.

To find out more about our use of cookies and your preferences and rights, please refer to our cookie policy.

8. Children and Privacy

We never collect or maintain information on our website from those we actually know are under 13, and no part of our website is structured to attract anyone under 13. Lickability is committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations regarding children, including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”), 15 U.S.C. § 6501, et seq.

Lickability does not and will not knowingly request, collect, store, maintain, or share any personally identifiable information of children under the age of 13, without first obtaining the consent of a legal guardian. In those limited instances, Lickability will only collect reasonably necessary information and will not share with third parties any personally identifiable information of a child under the age of 13 without the explicit consent of a legal guardian or as permitted by COPPA or other applicable law.

You may revoke your consent and request the removal of your child’s information at any time. If you are the legal guardian of a child under the age of 13 and discover that your child has submitted their personally identifiable information without securing your consent, Lickability will use commercially reasonable efforts to remove this information. If at any point you wish to review, amend, or request the removal of your child’s information, please send an email to [email protected] and provide the name and account information for your child’s user account.

9. California Compliance

We comply with the California Online Privacy Protection Act. We, therefore, will not distribute your personal information to outside parties without your consent. California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits users who are California residents and who have provided “personal information” (as that term is defined in Section 1798.83) to request certain information about the disclosure of that information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. If you are a California resident with questions regarding this, or how the Lickability reviews and processes any request from you to amend your personal information, please contact us at [email protected].

10. Changes to this policy

If we decide to change our Privacy Policy, at our sole discretion, we will post those changes prominently on this page and update the Privacy Policy modification date below. Any changes to the Privacy Policy will be effective as of the posting date. Your continued use of the Services after Lickability posts any modifications to the Privacy Policy shall be deemed your explicit acceptance of those modifications and shall constitute your agreement to comply with the Privacy Policy, as modified.

11. Contacting Us

If you have questions regarding this privacy policy, you may email [email protected].

Last modified: June 2024