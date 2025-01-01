Skip to content

What we do

Full-stack

Using our product, engineering, and design expertise to bring your idea to life.

RevenueCat

RevenueCat RevenueCat

In-app subscriptions made easy

  • iOS
  • Design
  • Iconography
The Atlantic

The Atlantic The Atlantic

A new and improved mobile journalism experience

  • iOS
  • Subscriptions
  • Maintenance
  • Project Management
Easy Money Golf Club

Easy Money Golf Club Easy Money Golf Club

Golf’s premium on-course betting app

  • iOS
  • Backend
  • Subscriptions
  • Project Management

Engineering

With over 50 years of combined development experience, our team specializes in writing high-quality code.

Citizen

Citizen Citizen

Making the world a safer place

  • iOS
  • Subscriptions
  • Staff Augmentation
  • Process Consulting
The Browser Company

The Browser Company The Browser Company

Engineering support for a multi-platform web browser

  • Staff Augmentation
  • Developer Tools
  • iOS
  • macOS
  • Windows
Around

Around Around

Seamless 3D model rendering in AR

  • iOS
  • Augmented Reality (AR)
  • Optimization
  • Staff Augmentation
  • Project Management

Design

From wireframes to pixel-perfect designs, we blend creativity and usability to create delightful, functional software.

Exo Imaging

Exo Imaging Exo Imaging

Accessible medical tools for physicians on the go

  • Interface Design
  • Motion Design
  • Iconography
  • Prototyping
Mastodon

Mastodon Mastodon

A decentralized social network app used by millions

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Web
  • Iconography
Direct Affect

Direct Affect Direct Affect

A worldwide non-profit community engagement platform

  • iOS
  • Web
  • Backend
  • Branding
  • Iconography

Product Management

Our product expertise helps navigate the complexities of shipping software — from concept to launch and beyond.

Aloe Bud

Aloe Bud Aloe Bud

An award-winning self care companion with a passionate community

  • iOS
  • Project Management
  • Crowdfunding
Dispo

Dispo Dispo

Rapid localization of a unique disposable camera app

  • iOS
  • Localization
  • Staff Augmentation