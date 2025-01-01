Terms of Service

This Services (as defined below) is owned and operated by Lickability, L.L.C. (“Lickability”).

These Terms of Use (the “Terms”) shall apply to use by you of the Services and of any information, text, graphics, video, data, or other materials created and/or provided by Lickability or otherwise appearing on the Services. Your use of the Services signifies your agreement to be bound by these Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy, which is incorporated into these Terms by reference.

These Terms limit Lickability’s liability and obligations to you, grant Lickability certain rights, and allow Lickability to change, suspend, or terminate your use of the Services. Your use of the Services is expressly conditioned on your compliance with these Terms.

YOU UNDERSTAND THAT BY USING THE SITE YOU ARE AGREEING TO BE BOUND BY THESE TERMS. IF YOU DO NOT ACCEPT THESE TERMS IN THEIR ENTIRETY, YOU MAY NOT USE THE SITE.

YOU MUST BE AT LEAST SIXTEEN (16) YEARS OLD TO USE THE SITE. If you are not yet 16 years old, do not use the Services.

IF YOU ARE BETWEEN 16 AND 18 YEARS OLD: Please have your parents or legal guardian review these Terms with you, discuss any questions you might have, and give you their permission to use the Services with both your and their full understanding of these Terms. By using the Services, you are telling us that you and your parent or guardian, have joined in this agreement.

IF YOU ARE A PARENT OR GUARDIAN: Parents and guardians are advised to exercise supervision over their children’s online activities. If you do not agree to these Terms, do not let your child use the Service. If you have any further questions about our Services and our use of personally identifiable information, please take a look at our Privacy Policy page or contact us at [email protected]. If you are the parent or guardian of a child under 16 and believe that they are using the Services, please contact us at [email protected].

1. Defined Terms

For purposes of the Terms, the following defined terms shall have these meanings:

“IPR” means any rights in or to, but not limited to, copyrights, patents, trademarks, brand names, trade names, business names, know-how or confidential information, and any other rights in respect of any other industrial or intellectual property, whether registrable or not and wherever existing in the world and including without limitation all rights to apply for registrations of any of the foregoing rights; “Services” means this site and Lickability’s iOS and macOS applications including any and all audio and/or visual elements thereof, created or owned by Lickability or by Lickability’s approved third-party providers (“Third Party Provider”), including, without limitation, any text, graphics, images, illustrations, photographs, animations, applications, video, audio or audiovisual works, designs, logos, and other information and content made available through the Services, as well as all underlying technical elements of all of the foregoing, including without limitation, source code, script, object code, software, computer programs, and other sets of statements and instructions.

2. Grant of Rights

Lickability grants you a limited, non-exclusive, non-assignable, non-transferable right and license to use and display the Services, solely as described in these Terms, provided that you comply fully with these Terms.

3. Services Changes

Lickability may, at any time and in its sole discretion, add, modify, or remove any feature, function, or portion of the Services, the Terms, and/or the Privacy Policy, in whole or in part, with or without notice to you, prior or otherwise. Any changes to the Terms will be effective as of the posting date. Lickability will provide prominent notice on the Services of any major changes to the Terms and/or the Privacy Policy. Your continued use of the Services after Lickability posts any modifications to the Terms and/or Privacy Policy shall be deemed your explicit acceptance of those modifications and shall constitute your agreement to be the Terms, as modified.

4. Intellectual Property Rights

The Services and all IPR therein are owned by Lickability and/or its content providers and other licensors and are subject to protection under the relevant intellectual property laws throughout the world. Except as expressly set forth in these Terms or as otherwise permitted in writing by Lickability, you agree not to: (1) capture, transfer, upload, distribute, sell, license, modify, manipulate, reproduce, perform, publicly display, create derivative works from or based upon, or otherwise exploit the Services, in whole or in part, on any other website or in any medium now known or hereafter developed; and (2) remove or modify any trade names, product names, logos, trademarks, copyrights or other proprietary notices, legends, symbols or labels on the Services (each of the foregoing, “Unauthorized Conduct”). Any Unauthorized Conduct constitutes a violation of these Terms and an infringement of the IPR of Lickability and/or its content providers or other licensors. Any such infringement or violation may subject you to civil and criminal liability and penalties under intellectual property laws throughout the world, including without limitation the payment of damages and attorney’s fees.

5. Third Party Websites

Much of the information on the Services may be proprietary to Third Party Providers and licensed to Lickability. The Services may furthermore frame and/or contain links to or advertisements about non-Lickability websites (the “Linked Sites”). The Linked Sites may also reference, advertise, or link to the Services. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Lickability does not itself endorse or sponsor the Linked Sites and is not responsible for the content of such sites. Lickability expressly disclaims any statements or assertions made on all non-Lickability websites and denies all liability associated with your use of any Linked Sites or its content. You are responsible for reviewing and abiding by the privacy statements and terms of use posted on such other websites. Your interactions with third parties (including, without limitation, advertisers) on the Linked Sites and your transactions, and any terms, conditions, warranties, or representations associated with such transactions on the Linked Sites, are solely between you and the advertiser or other third party. Third-party trademarks, trade names, product names, and logos are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

6. Termination

You understand and agree that Lickability may, in its sole discretion and at any time, suspend or terminate your use of the Services for any reason., Lickability may also, in its sole discretion and at any time, discontinue the Services, in whole or in part, or limit or restrict any access thereto, for any reason. You understand and agree that Lickability may take any one or more of these actions without any notice to you, prior or otherwise. You understand and agree that Lickability shall not have any liability to you or any other person for any termination of your access to the Services and/or the removal of information concerning your actions on the Services.

7. Indemnification

You agree to indemnify and hold Lickability harmless for any and all disputes, claims, damages, losses, and causes of action (including without limitation attorney’s fees) arising from these Terms, your use of this Services, or your violation or claimed violation of any law or rights of a third party, or any other breach or claimed breach of the Terms.

8. Disclaimer

YOU AGREE THAT USE OF THE SITE IS ENTIRELY AT YOUR OWN RISK. THE SITE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” “WITH ALL FAULTS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” AND WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMISSIBLE PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW, LICKABILITY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, WORKMANLIKE EFFORT, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. LICKABILITY DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE AVAILABILITY OF OR THE FUNCTIONS CONTAINED IN THE SITE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE, THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED, THAT THIS SITE IS FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS, OR THAT THE SITE DOES NOT VIOLATE ANY IPR OF ANY PERSON. LICKABILITY DOES NOT WARRANT OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS REGARDING THE USE OR THE RESULTS OF THE USE OF THE SITE IN TERMS OF ITS CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. YOU (AND NOT LICKABILITY) ASSUME THE ENTIRE RISK AS TO THE QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE OF THE SITE, AS WELL AS THE ENTIRE COST OF ALL NECESSARY SERVICING, REPAIR, OR CORRECTION IF THERE ARE ANY DEFECTS. NO ORAL OR WRITTEN INFORMATION OR ADVICE GIVEN BY LICKABILITY AND ITS AFFILIATED ENTITIES SHALL CREATE A WARRANTY. APPLICABLE LAW MAY NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO THE FOREGOING EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

9. Limitation of Liability

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, NEGLIGENCE, SHALL LICKABILITY AND ITS AFFILIATED ENTITIES BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, ATTORNEY’S FEES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF USE, DATA, BUSINESS OR PROFITS THAT RESULT FROM THE USE OF, OR THE INABILITY TO USE, THE SITE EVEN IF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES HAS BEEN ADVISED, AND EVEN IF A REMEDY SET FORTH HEREIN IS FOUND TO HAVE FAILED ITS ESSENTIAL PURPOSE. WHILE LICKABILITY TAKES PRECAUTIONS AGAINST SECURITY BREACHES, NO WEBSITE OR INTERNET TRANSMISSION IS COMPLETELY SECURE, AND AS SUCH, LICKABILITY AND ITS AFFILIATED ENTITIES SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES THAT MAY RESULT FROM UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS, HACKING, DATA LOSS, OR OTHER BREACHES THAT MAY OCCUR ON THE SITE. APPLICABLE LAW MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY OR EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE TOTAL LIABILITY OF LICKABILITY AND ITS AFFILIATED ENTITIES TO YOU FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, AND CAUSES OF ACTION, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, NEGLIGENCE), OR OTHERWISE, EXCEED THE AMOUNT PAID BY YOU TO LICKABILITY, IF ANY, FOR ACCESSING AND USING THIS SITE.

10. International Access

Lickability makes no representation that the Services content and its copyrights, trademarks, patents, and licensing arrangements are appropriate or available for use by certain individuals or in certain countries. Those who choose to access the Services from locations outside of the United States of America do so on their own initiative and at their own risk, and are responsible for compliance with local laws, if and to the extent local laws are applicable.

11. Notice for California Users

This notice is for our California users: The Complaint Assistance Unit of the Division of Consumer Services of the California Department of Consumer Affairs may be contacted by mail at 1625 North Market Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95834, or by telephone at (916) 445-1254 or (800) 952-5210.

12. Other

Governing Law. Your use of this Services constitutes your consent and submission to service of process under applicable United States law and your submission to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts located in the State of New York in New York County, for the purposes of any legal action or claim pertaining to these Terms of Use, or arising from the use of the Services and you hereby waive any defenses such as lack of personal jurisdiction or forum non conveniens. These Terms of Use shall be construed and enforced in accordance with the law of the State of New York and without regard to the choice of law principles thereof. Arbitration. Except for the right of either party to seek an injunction or other equitable relief in any court of competent jurisdiction to maintain the status quo or prevent irreparable harm, the parties hereto agree to enter into good faith negotiations to resolve any dispute, claim or controversy at law or equity that arises out of or is related to use of the Services, or the contents of the Terms or the Privacy Policy (each, a “Claim”), for a period of thirty (30) days from the date the Claim arose. If such negotiation is unsuccessful, any Claim under this Agreement shall be resolved by final and binding arbitration in accordance with the Commercial Arbitration Rules of the American Arbitration Association. Such arbitration shall take place in New York, New York. Judgment upon an arbitration award may be entered in any court of competent jurisdiction. All Claims you bring against Lickability must be resolved in accordance with this section. All Claims filed or brought contrary to this section shall be considered improperly filed. Should you file a Claim contrary to this section, Lickability may recover reasonable attorney’s fees and costs, provided that Lickability has notified you in writing of the improperly filed Claim, and you have failed to promptly withdraw the Claim within thirty (30) days of such notice. Any Claim must be filed within one (1) year after such Claim arose regardless of any status or law to the contrary. In the event any such Claim is not filed within such one (1) year period, such Claim shall be barred. Any failure to act by Lickability with respect to a breach by you or others does not waive Lickability’s right to act with respect to subsequent or similar breaches. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, Lickability reserves the right to seek the remedy of specific performance of any term of these Terms, or a preliminary or permanent injunction against the violation of these Terms or in aid of the exercise of any power granted in these Terms, or any combination thereof. Captions and Headings. All captions, indices, titles, subject headings, section titles, and similar items contained in these Terms are provided for the purpose of reference and convenience only and are not intended to be inclusive, definitive, or to affect the meaning or content of these Terms. Relationship. The relationship between the Parties is as set out in these Terms, and no employment, joint venture, partnership, or agency relationship shall be deemed to subsist between the Parties, and neither shall have the power to bind the other, except as otherwise set forth herein. Severability. If any of the provisions of the Terms are held illegal, inapplicable, or non-executable by a court of competent jurisdiction, such provisions shall be limited or eliminated to the minimum extent necessary so that the Terms shall otherwise remain in full force and effect and remain enforceable and said ruling will not affect any other provision set forth in this the Terms and will not render such other provisions invalid, inapplicable or non-executable. Compliance with Laws. You agree to comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations in connection with your activities under the Rules. Miscellaneous. You agree that no joint venture, partnership, employment, or agency relationship exists between you and Lickability as a result of these Terms or your use of the Services. These Terms are subject to existing laws and legal processes, and nothing contained in these Terms is in derogation of any obligation on our part to comply with governmental, court, and law enforcement requests or requirements relating to your use of the Services or information provided to or gathered by us with respect to such use. Entire Agreement. These Terms set forth the entire understanding and agreement between you and Lickability with respect to the subject matter of these Terms.

Last modified: July 2024