5 years of Clutch Written in the stars July 19, 2023 by Team Lickability

It‘s been five years since we wrote this blog post about being named one of the top mobile app developers in the country, and even longer since we first started using Clutch to showcase reviews from our clients.

A lot has happened since then. We‘ve worked with lots of new clients on new projects. We’ve gained new team members, gone fully remote, and gotten together for our first company retreat. We‘ve dedicated many hours to strengthening our design & development skills to continue delivering the best work we can — we’ve even started working with visionOS. 👀

Through all of that, we have remained one of the top app developers on Clutch. In fact, we‘re currently ranked in the Top 10 mobile app developers in New York!

For the uninitiated, Clutch is a platform where clients can publish reviews on B2B companies they‘ve worked with. This means our high placement in these listings is a direct result of our clients writing positive reviews of our work — which means a lot to us.

We‘d like to thank each and every one of our clients whose effort & initiative have helped lift us in the ranks of the app development industry. Your reviews paint a picture of what it’s like to work with us, and are an excellent resource for new clients looking for a trusted partner.

Want to join our roster of satisfied clients? Reach out so we can work together to make something worthy of a five-star review.