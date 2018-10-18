Working with Clutch The reviews are in… October 18, 2018 by Team Lickability

Big news: Clutch has featured Lickability as one of the best app development studios in the US! 🙌 🎉 ✨

Clutch is a platform for unbiased reviews of B2B businesses (like Yelp for app development companies), which we use to give a way for our clients to provide honest feedback about what it’s like to work with us. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Clutch, and they’ve featured us as one of the top businesses using their service for several years now. This year, they released their first-ever report naming the top mobile app developers in every state — and we’re so proud to be included as one of the top companies in New York, alongside studios like Postlight, Stride, WillowTree, Prolific Interactive, and more.

So, what makes Lickability one of the top app development companies in 2018? We’ll let our client work speak for itself. What we love about Clutch is that they speak to our clients directly to curate quality, helpful reviews that give the most accurate insight possible into what it’s like to work with us. We’ve received truly great feedback this way, and we couldn’t be happier:

Their business is a lifestyle for them, so they’re able to contract really talented people. COO, Mobile App Company

They delivered on time, offered proactive suggestions for improvement, and took pride in their work. Executive Director & Product Design Lead, The Atlantic

[Lickability]’s place among iOS developers in the world is really high. They are like the rock stars of the iOS scene. Product Director, Meetup

Being identified as a leader in our industry is a huge honor, and we’re incredibly thankful to be recognized for our work — but it’s all thanks to our fantastic clients. We owe a huge thank you to everyone who has helped support the Lickability team.

To learn more about what we do and why we’ve been featured by Clutch, check out the reviews on our profile. (And if you like what you read, hire us?)