🛠️ How We Work
-
Redesigning our documents
How & why we did itby Thomas DeVuono and Sam Henri Gold
-
5 Questions to Ask Before Building an App
Goals, platforms, capabilities, budget, & release
-
Banks Suck
Here’s how we chose one for our small business anywayby Brian Capps
-
How We Do Sales
Our guide to closing the deal
-
Learning with Lickability
All about our weekly learning sessions
-
Tooling at Home
Apps we’re using to work together while apart
-
A Lawyer and an Accountant
The two pros every company needs to hire
-
Swift Playgrounds is for Everyone
You don't need to be an engineer to learn Swift
-
Yell it into the #void
The one channel every Slack needs
-
How do you collaborate on email?
…when everyone at your company uses a different email app
-
Growing our Small Business
A look into our hiring process
-
The Magic of the Everybody Meeting
No company secrets were harmed in the making of this blog post.
-
Switching to Notion
How we set up our all-in-one workspace
-
The Value of Values
Write down what matters
-
Adding a 401(k) for Our Small Business Wasn’t Scary
…the second time we did it.by Brian Capps
-
Conferences We Know and Love
+ why you should love them too
-
Slack is for Friends, Too
How we use Slack to build the Lickability community