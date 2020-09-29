Meet Buildwatch A macOS app for developers September 29, 2020 by Team Lickability

After a decade of making software, we‘re releasing our first paid developer tool today on the Mac App Store. Say hello to Buildwatch—a menu bar app that keeps an eye on your compile times throughout the day.

We‘ve been building apps in Xcode for years, and we wanted a tool that would show us how long all that building takes over time. That tool didn’t exist, so we did what we do best: we made our own. Buildwatch shows you, in just a glance, how much time you‘ve spent building in Xcode each day and how many times you’ve built your apps. We designed and developed it exclusively for macOS with support for power users, a focus on privacy, and plenty of exciting things to come in future releases.

Clicking the watch icon in your menu bar reveals a graph that breaks down your hour, day, or week by how much time you‘ve spent compiling your projects. Hover over any segment for a deeper look at the data behind it. Opening the “More info” window gives you even more control to break down your stats by totals, averages, and schemes. Plus, you can inspect your build times for the month, the year, and all time.

We hope Buildwatch gives developers more insight into how their time and resources are being used throughout the app development process, helping you make decisions about equipment and fix bottlenecks. If you develop apps for Apple platforms, we think you‘ll love our menu bar utility as much as we do.

Thank you to all of our beta testers for their feedback and support while Buildwatch came to life, and a special thanks to Ken Ackerson and Sam Gold for partnering with us on development and design.

Buildwatch is available now on the Mac App Store for $9.99. Find out more at buildwatch.app. Once you try it out, we‘d love to know what you think! Leave us a review in the App Store or send us suggestions on Twitter at @buildwatchapp.