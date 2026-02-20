Our Clients Our Work with RevenueCat A brief history of a likely partnership. February 20, 2026 by Team Lickability

As an independent studio of over 10 years, we’ve always been advocates for tools that empower small teams and solo developers. Enter RevenueCat: a company with a suite of tools for app developers that handles subscription management, billing, detailed analytics, and more—a match made in heaven for us! We joined RevenueCat as a premier partner in 2023 as a user of their tools, and to implement some of their SDKs into our own projects, so it was an honor when they came to us to develop their first official iOS app.

RevenueCat’s initial problem was obvious: they were a large, growing startup that empowered app developers by simplifying financials, but at the time had no official app themselves.

“They were laser focused on building better features and tools while doing developer outreach. They knew our track record, so it was an exciting opportunity for us to work with another client whose outlook and attention to detail gelled with ours. They could focus their internal efforts on bettering things for their users, and we’d implement those features down the road.”



– mb (Partner)

So now it’s time to build... but what does it look like to “officially translate into iOS”? Where do we draw inspiration?

“We’d been lucky enough to attend WWDC in Cupertino where we took part in a design lab put on by Apple. We wanted the app to be 100% at-home in and take full advantage of what iOS had to offer: widgets, universal links, and Swift Charts which had been newly introduced to SwiftUI. Sam did an excellent job designing the app, and special shout-outs should be made to friend of the team Joe for working with Brian on implementation.”



– mb

And in the ensuing years, we shipped an official iOS app, worked closely with RevenueCat on implementing brand-new features, and got to attend several awesome events put on by them. In 2025 alone we pushed 6 significant version updates, and we collected some of our favorite features here:

We’re super excited for what the future will bring out of this partnership, and we have so much more we’re not ready to talk about yet 👀



…but if a project of this or any size interests you, feel free to reach out in the meantime!