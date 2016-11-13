-
Predictive Code Completion in Xcode
Getting started & first impressions
Morphology in Swift
A guide to automatic numberless pluralization
What We Love About Android Development
Wait, did you say Android??
Getting Started with UICollectionViewCompositionalLayout
A guide to building complex layouts
How Our Engineers Collaborate
There’s no “I” in “iOS”...wait
🐞 Insidious Bugs #1: Today Extensions
This app could not be installed at this time.
How We Smoke Test Pull Requests with Git Revert
One weird trick
Our View on View Models
How to keep your view controllers focused
Escape from Times Square