Quotebook 2.0 API and URL Scheme October 12, 2012 by mb bischoff

You may already know that in Quotebook 2.0, we added the ability to launch Quotebook from apps like Instapaper, Drafts, and Launch Center Pro. The way that works is through a “custom URL scheme” which just means that we register to handle any links that start with quotebook://.

Here’s the kinds of links we handle and how they work. We’d love it if you added “Add to Quotebook” support in your app, and we’d love to help make that easier. Email us at [email protected] if you have any questions, comments, or complaints.

General Navigation

quotebook:// — Opens the app

quotebook://quotes — Goes to the Quotes Tab

quotebook://authors — Goes to the Authors Tab

quotebook://sources — Goes to the Sources Tab

quotebook://tags — Goes to the Tags tab

Adding Quotes

text Copy quotebook://add?quote=Stay%20Hungry.%20Stay%20Foolish.&author=Steve%20Jobs&source=Whole%20Earth%20Catalog&rating=5

Adds a quote “Stay Hungry. Stay foolish.” to the user’s Quotebook with the author Steve Jobs, the source Whole Earth Catalog with a rating of 5 stars.

All of these parameters are optional except for quote which is required. Any unused or blank parameter need not be included.

The rating must be between 0 and 5.

The author and source may be names, twitter usernames prefixed by an @, or URLs.