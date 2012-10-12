Skip to content

Quotebook 2.0 API and URL Scheme

by mb bischoff

You may already know that in Quotebook 2.0, we added the ability to launch Quotebook from apps like Instapaper, Drafts, and Launch Center Pro. The way that works is through a “custom URL scheme” which just means that we register to handle any links that start with quotebook://.

Here’s the kinds of links we handle and how they work. We’d love it if you added “Add to Quotebook” support in your app, and we’d love to help make that easier. Email us at [email protected] if you have any questions, comments, or complaints.

General Navigation

Adding Quotes

text 
quotebook://add?quote=Stay%20Hungry.%20Stay%20Foolish.&author=Steve%20Jobs&source=Whole%20Earth%20Catalog&rating=5